First new Liebherr 43 K fast-erecting crane goes to Zimmerei Frank in Munich

Munich-based carpentry company Zimmerei Frank is the first customer to take delivery of a new Liebherr 43 K fast-erecting crane. The crane was successfully delivered in May 2025 and has joined a fleet of 14 already existing Liebherr cranes. The medium-sized company, which has a 60-strong workforce, has opted for Liebherr’s quality, reliability and collaborative partnership on all its projects for years.

Liebherr’s 43 K succeeds the popular 34 K, a crane model that Zimmerei Frank has always had good experiences with. The company has now decided to opt for the 43 K; the first crane produced from the new series. Its increased hook height of 30.2 metres was a key factor in making the decision, as this is a particular advantage for inner-city construction sites in Munich.

Stefan Frank, owner and managing director at Zimmerei Frank, said: “Zimmerei Frank stands for quality and honest collaboration. We expect the same from our suppliers. Our many years of working with Liebherr is a reflection of this,”

Zimmerei Frank specializes in renovations, extensions and listed building projects. High-performance, compact solutions are essential for tight construction sites in Bavaria’s capital. The new Liebherr 43 K fast-erecting crane is ideal here with its small footprint, long reach and high hook height. Its standard equipment includes the load-sway assistant Sway Control, which ensures safety and stability for less experienced crane operators.

The new crane made its first impressions at Liebherr’s site in Biberach at the end of 2024. A thorough inspection and test drive took place during a factory tour. This purchase of the first 43 K confirms the close, long-standing partnership between Zimmerei Frank and Liebherr.

More information is posted on www.Liebherr.com.