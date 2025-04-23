First Phosphate applauds discussions on developing Quebec’s phosphate reserves during election debate

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; OTCQB: FRSPF) is pleased over discussions on developing Quebec's igneous phosphate reserves during the English-language Canadian federal election debate held on April 17, 2025, in Montreal, Quebec.

During the debate – while being questioned on critical mineral development in Canada – Yves-François Blanchet, Leader of the Bloc Québécois mentioned:

"Quebec has probably the most important clean phosphate reserves in North America [located] in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean (Quebec). It is very important; it has to be exploited. This is the best way to use Port Saguenay as an infrastructure that we need."

The debate playback can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtpA_i9M3-g&t=4169s

John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate, commented: "Seeing phosphate discussed at the highest levels during a national election debate signifies political acceptance of the potential contribution of clean, igneous phosphate to the development of Canadian industries and national priorities. It validates what we have been building towards diligently at First Phosphate for a long time… a fully integrated resilient North American supply chain for phosphate-based lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are crucial for the automization of manufacturing, AI, robotics and energy storage."

The company believes that developing Canada's phosphate resources will create significant economic benefits, including job creation in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (Quebec), technological innovation, and enhanced national security through supply chain resilience.

