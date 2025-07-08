First Phosphate produces LFP battery cells using North American critical minerals

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) announced that it has successfully produced commercial-grade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) 18650 format battery cells using critical minerals sourced from North America, furthering its goal of localizing North America's LFP battery supply chain.

First Phosphate created the LFP cathode and anode materials for its 18650 battery cells by utilizing critical minerals from North American supply sources:

It derived high-purity phosphoric acid from igneous phosphate concentrate extracted at its Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada, and processed it at Prayon Technologies' pilot installations in Belgium.

The company sourced iron powder from magnetite concentrate at the same Quebec property and refined it through GKN Hoeganaes in Tennessee, USA.

First Phosphate acquired lithium carbonate from Century Lithium Corp., which operates in Nevada, USA.

It obtained natural graphite active anode material from Nouveau Monde Graphite at its facilities in Quebec, Canada.

John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate, said: "Today we demonstrate that North America, and Quebec in particular, possess the full spectrum of critical minerals and industrial capabilities to re-onshore LFP battery cell production. It is important to remember that LFP battery technology originated in North America. Reclaiming this leadership is essential to securing North American energy storage, mobility, data center, robotics, and defense industry infrastructure."

One can view the production process for the First Phosphate LFP 18650 Battery cells created from North American critical minerals at: http://www.firstphosphate.com/NorthAmericanBatteryCells.

Industries such as robotics, automation, military and defense, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and electric mobility widely use LFP 18650 battery cells for their versatility.

Autonomous electronic devices, including robots, drones, UAVs, power chargers, laptops, power tools, electric bicycles and scooters, solar storage devices, home energy and power backup units, flashlights, digital cameras, night vision goggles, medical diagnostic equipment, data centers, AI infrastructure, and telecommunications towers, frequently rely on LFP 18650 battery cells.

Ultion Technologies Inc. (Las Vegas, Nevada), a private battery technology company, assembled the LFP 18650 battery cells for First Phosphate. The company specializes in LFP battery materials and cells and manages development and pack assembly operations for North American applications.

