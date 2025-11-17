Focus Graphite invests in environmental due diligence for Quebec mine

Focus Graphite, a leading Canadian graphite developer, is taking a crucial step forward with its Lac Knife project in Quebec. The company has commissioned an updated air and dust study, marking one of the final pieces needed to complete its environmental assessment and move closer to getting mine permits.

This important work will be done by WSP Canada, a well-known engineering company from Montreal, with oversight from IOS Geosciences, Focus Graphite's geology experts. The study will examine how dust and gases from mining operations might spread in the air. It will look at dust blown from the tailings storage area, emissions from blasting, and dust kicked up by trucks on the access road.

This new study updates a 2014 version to match changes in how the mine will handle its waste rock. The new design uses a special type of marble to cover and neutralize the tailings, preventing harmful runoff. This change was significant enough that they needed to redo the air quality predictions.

The study answers questions from Quebec's environmental ministry about Focus Graphite's earlier plans. Results should be ready by February 2026, just in time for the company to submit its final environmental report.

"The completion of the air dispersion modelling and dust management plan marks one of the last major technical steps in our environmental review process," Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite, said.

"We are now systematically finalizing outstanding ESIA components to move Lac Knife toward the permitting stage. Each of these studies reflects our ongoing commitment to advance the project responsibly."

This study matters for mining because it demonstrates Focus Graphite's commitment to understanding and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations. It brings the Lac Knife project closer to obtaining necessary permits, a critical step for any mining operation. By studying air quality and dust management, Focus Graphite is proactively addressing potential concerns from nearby communities.

The updated tailings management approach showcases a shift towards more environmentally friendly mining methods. Advancing high-grade graphite projects like Lac Knife is crucial for supplying materials needed for batteries and other advanced technologies. Developing graphite resources in Canada helps reduce reliance on foreign sources for this important mineral.

Focus Graphite's progress with the Lac Knife project, along with its Lac Tetepisca project and innovative processing technology, positions the company as a key player in the North American graphite market. Their work supports the growing demand for battery materials and contributes to a more sustainable and locally-sourced supply chain for critical minerals.

More information is posted at www.FocusGraphite.com.