Focus Graphite launches study at Lac Knife project to maximize resource value

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials (TSX.V: FMS; OTCQX: FCSMF) announced the commencement of a flake characterization study at its Lac Knife graphite deposit in northern Quebec. The study – conducted by IOS Géosciences out of Saguenay, Quebec – is the first step in Focus's strategy of maximizing its resource value in the event of exploitation at its Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca projects.

As a technology-driven company, Focus Graphite Advanced Materials has said it is committed to leveraging the latest available technologies to enhance resource extraction and maximize the value of its potential products by adapting the mining operation to fulfill the diverse needs of the various niches of the graphite market, ensuring that its mining and processing methods are at the cutting edge of innovation. This initiative aligns with Focus's commitment to responsible mining practices, complementing its green anode purification process and reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable graphite production.

The flake characterization study employs advanced imaging techniques to analyze the distribution, size, and purity of graphite flakes directly from drill core and to integrate such information into the resource model.

Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite Advanced Materials, emphasized the importance of the study in advancing the company's sustainability goals and technological leadership as well as creating mining flexibility:

"Our flake characterization study is a critical component of Focus's commitment to responsible mining, efficiency, and innovation. By applying the latest mineralogical analysis technologies, we can optimize extraction while reducing environmental impact, ensuring our resources are utilized to their fullest potential. This knowledge will help Focus should it decide to initially operate a smaller-scale mining operation where it can fulfill smaller off-takes or orders and mine efficiently to meet the orders based on flake size needs for various applications. This flexibility allows for a potentially smaller initial footprint, enabling the company to maintain strong margins should it choose to start slow and scale up as demand increases."

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction as the company is actively seeking partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to try and accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from its flagship project.

More information is posted on www.FocusGraphite.com.