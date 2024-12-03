Foran advances McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine toward 2025 production

Foran Mining (TSX: FOM; OTCQX: FMCXF) shared a construction update for its 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc mine as it moves toward initial production in the fourth quarter next year. The project is located in Saskatchewan, about 65 km west of Flin Flon, Man.

This is the largest undeveloped volcanogenic-hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) deposit in the region. The feasibility study produced in 2022, envisioned an underground mine with a life of 18 years, based on current reserves. It will produce an average of 65 million lb. of copper annually.

Foran says approximately 343 metres of underground lateral development were completed in October, the greatest monthly advance to date. Excavation of the main ventilation fresh-air raise is underway with a focus on permanently sealing the sandstone layer to prevent water ingress into the raise. Construction of the concrete floor for the underground battery-electric vehicle (BEV) charging bay was underway on the 60-metre level. The pad for the temporary underground maintenance shop was completed.

October also saw progress on the foundation formwork and rebar installation for the mill building, and the semi-autogenous grinding (SAG() mill shells, heads and trunnions were installed. The shell of the ball mill was also mounted. Staging and pre-assembly of some of the structural steel for the plant was also underway.

Elsewhere on the surface, the heavy equipment maintenance shop got its concrete floor, structural steel, and crane bridge installed. The under-pad earthworks for the waste rock and ore pad expansion was finalized, and placing the liner and topsoil layer was begun.

The McIlvenna Bay deposit includes several zones and two distinct styles of mineralization – that of typical VHMS deposits and stockwork-style mineralization.

The feasibility study outlines an underground mine using long-hole mining methods and a 4,200-t/d mineral processing plant. The plant will employ SAG and ball milling followed by conventional flotation to produce both copper and zinc concentrates.

Average annual production in concentrate will be 34.5 million lb. copper, 58.6 million lb. zinc, 17,500 oz. gold, and 435,200 oz. silver, or over the life of the mine 65.4 million lb. copper equivalent.

