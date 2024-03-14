Foran showcases Veracio’s TruScan technology in latest video

Foran Mining celebrated its continued partnership with Veracio and its innovative TruScan real-time X-ray fluorescence (XRF) drill core scanning technology by releasing a new video. The technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time insights and predictive modelling.

TruScan has been deployed onsite with the Foran team since 2022, when Foran partnered with Veracio, and is contributing to our ongoing exploration at our 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan. The use of the TruScan core scanning system has resulted in rapid advancements in our understanding of the Tesla zone, while simultaneously assisting us in gaining geological insights instrumental to discovering the Bridge zone adjacent to the McIlvenna Bay deposit.

"By using Veracio's TruScan geochemical assay data in real-time, Foran's geologists can rapidly interpret complex drill core samples with greater accuracy and confidence, enabling agile decision-making and efficient exploration,” Erin Carswell, VP of exploration at Foran, said. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, our exploration team can now integrate TruScan assay data with diverse sources including remote sensing data, surface geochemistry and geological maps to extend beyond real-time analysis and assist in our identification of areas with high mineral potential.

“This enhanced and proactive approach using AI-based analytics heralds a new era in mineral exploration, where data-driven insights and predictive modelling reshape how mineralization is discovered, she added."

JT Clark, CEO at Veracio, also commented, "Collaborating with Foran has been an exceptional experience. Their exploration team's expertise, combined with a corporate culture committed to progress, exemplifies the remarkable outcomes possible when innovation meets dedication. Their use of our TruScan technology has allowed Foran to set a new standard in the junior mining industry, highlighting the significant value and excellence our partnership brings."

