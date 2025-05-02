Foremost Clean Energy reports uranium mineralization at Hatchet Lake

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST; CSE: FAT) announced the discovery of uranium mineralization in drill hole TF-25-16, which intersected 0.10% eU 3 O 8 over 6.5 metres within a 15-metre-wide interval of alteration at a new target area on the Hatchet Lake uranium project, which is in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

As part of the ongoing 2025 winter drilling campaign, the company completed drill hole TF-25-16 to test a geophysical anomaly situated within a 600-metre gap between historic drill holes in the Tuning Fork target area. As there are no historic drill holes in the vicinity of TF-25-16, the mineralization is open along and across strike.

Jason Barnard, president and CEO of Foremost, stated: “This discovery at Hatchet is a testament to the strategic value of our unique collaboration with Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’) —and the rare opportunity Foremost has been provided —building on years of high-quality exploration work. Denison’s extensive historical exploration, including past drilling and geophysical surveys, provided a clear roadmap for our inaugural drill program, allowing us to immediately focus on high-priority targets. Unlike many juniors starting from scratch, we validated high-potential targets and uncovered new mineralization in our first field program. With the drill program still underway, we’re prioritizing follow-up on this discovery while testing additional targets that Denison’s groundwork helped define,”

Barnard continued: “We are very excited for Foremost and its shareholders, as these results speak to the incredible potential of the company’s uranium exploration portfolio and the quality of the projects we have optioned from Denison.”

