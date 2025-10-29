Foremost confirms stronger uranium mineralization at Hatchet Lake

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST; CSE: FAT) released final geochemical assay results from its successful 2025 winter drill program at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property in the eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Earlier results were based on preliminary radiometric equivalent grades from downhole probing, but the final assays substantially increase the reported grade for drill hole TF-25-16, the highlight of the 10-hole, 2,400-metre diamond drill program completed this year.

The assays confirm and raise the potential of the uranium discovery in TF-25-16, returning 0.87% U3O8 over 0.45 metres from 149.75 metres (previously estimated at 0.22% over 0.9 metres). They also show 6.2 metres of total mineralization from 144.0 to 150.2 metres at 0.10% U3O8, associated with broad alteration features and a graphitic shear zone that point to proximity to a larger mineralizing system.

Jason Barnard, Foremost’s president and CEO, commented: “This discovery at the Tuning Fork target on the Hatchet Lake property is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company. It is a direct result of our strategic relationship with Denison Mines and their extensive past work which provided a sophisticated geological framework. The discovery hole, TF-25-16, was the first hole to test a 600-metre gap in historical drilling. The assay results have upgraded our expectations for this area, with a 6.2 metre zone of mineralization that is now headlined by a 0.45 metre interval of nearly 1% U3O8. Follow-up drilling indicates the presence of a fertile system with strong, structural and alteration controls typical of unconformity related deposits within the Athabasca Basin.

Barnard continued: “For our shareholders, this is a powerful validation of our entire strategy. It demonstrates the immense value of our alliance with Denison and the quality of the ten properties in our portfolio. We have proven our ability to make a discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts, and we are now well positioned to aggressively follow up on this success.”

Foremost is integrating newly acquired geochemical, structural, and clay-mineralogy data to refine vectors toward the potential source of the winter 2025 mineralization. The company is modelling the VTEM conductor intersected by TF-25-16 to better define its strike and dip, refine the geophysical interpretation, and optimize follow-up drill targeting.

Foremost plans a ground gravity survey for winter 2025–2026 over the southeast extension of the Richardson trend across and beyond the Athabasca Basin margin to identify gravity anomalies that may indicate hydrothermal alteration.

The company is also developing exploration plans for a 2026 winter drill program to allow significant follow-up on the 2025 winter drilling results.