Foresight Canada opens nominations for its 2025 cleantech awards

Vancouver-based Foresight Canada has opened nominations for its 2025 Cleantech Awards, which recognizes venture in B.C., Alberta, and in Atlantic Canada that advance innovation, growth, and positioning Canada as a leader in clean technology.

Since 2020, Foresight has been awarding excellence in BC’s cleantech ecosystem through these awards, showcasing companies and organizations that are driving both economic growth and impactful innovation.

Nominations are open in the following categories: Venture of the Year - Startup: An emerging cleantech venture actively growing and already creating impact in their field (suggested TRL 1-6), Venture of the Year - Scaleup: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage (suggested TRL 7-9), Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry, Cleantech Supporter of the Year: An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in BC through support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building.

Finally, the last category is Funder of the Year, which recognizes a funder, investor, government program, or VC championing investment in cleantech ventures.

Foresight mentioned British Columbia still continues to lead the way in new clean tech innovation with over 492 cleantech companies, including seven featured on the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list and 25 highlighted on the 2024 Foresight 50 list of Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures.

Most tech observers have recognized that Foresight Canada is one of Canada’s largest clean tech innovation and adoption accelerators. The organization seeks to connect public and private sectors in adopting clean technologies, as well as de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative technologies and practices that improve productivity, profitability, and enhance Canada’s competitive position, all while addressing environmental challenges.

More information is posted on www.ForesightCac.com.