Forte Minerals to participate at PDAC 2025

Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU; OTQB:FOMNF) – an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú – has announced it will participating in the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, happening March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The company is reminding conference attendees that the Forte team will be locate at booth 2736 in the Investor Exchange Pavilion, where copper, gold, and 2025 exploration plans take centre stage.

Forte Minerals will be discussing its growing portfolio of high value copper and gold assets in Perú. These assets are getting attention from industry leaders and investors.

President and CEO Patrick Elliott will be on hand with the technical team to discuss upcoming drill programs, recent acquisitions, and what’s next in the company’s copper-gold pipeline.

Forte is also mentioning that they will have a special guest from Peru who will join company officials at their booth.

