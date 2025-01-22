Fortescue, Tłı̨chǫ Government sign MOU at AME Roundup

The Tłı̨chǫ Government (TG) based out of Canada’s Northwest Territories and Australian miner Fortescue (ASX: FMG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup conference in Vancouver on Monday.

The MOU outlines a mutually beneficial framework for TG and Fortescue and creates the foundation for the shared interests in possible future mining opportunities on Tłı̨chǫ traditional territory in Canada's Northwest Territory.

The agreement also enables the Tłı̨chǫ Government to gain a better understanding of the mineral potential on the Tłı̨chǫ Lands. The MOU signals TG’s openness to working with industry partners and assists in building knowledge and capacity required to independently undertake geological surveys of Tłı̨chǫ lands.

One of the first areas of TG and Fortescue’s focus is an assessment of the potential for mineral systems including lithium, caesium and tantalum pegmatites on portions of the Tłı̨chǫ Lands.

“Today’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Tłı̨chǫ Government and Fortescue marks a milestone in the development of potential mining opportunities in the Tłı̨chǫ lands,” Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty said in a news release.

“We look forward to working with Fortescue to explore future opportunities and, based on informed research and planning, build a brighter future for our communities.”

Chief Jackson Laffert also said the commitment to developing shared knowledge through effective partnerships with responsible global leaders will protect Tłı̨chǫ culture and traditions and ensure the safety of the land and wildlife.

“Fortescue was founded as an exploration company and we still believe that early stage exploration is the key to unlocking significant value,” Fortescue ‘s director of approvals, communities and environment Warren Fish said.

“Today marks an important milestone in our shared journey with the Tłı̨chǫ Government. This agreement is a testament to the innovative and collaborative spirit that defines the Tlicho people and together, we have the opportunity to set a new standard for resource development—one that places people, culture, and the environment at its core.”