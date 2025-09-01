FPX joins MAC and UN Global Compact to boost responsible Mining



FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; US-OTCQB: FPOCF) announced its active involvement in two major sustainability initiatives for 2025, demonstrating a strong commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the company's new membership with the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) and its commitment to MAC’s Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) program for exploration-phase companies, as well as participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and CEO, stated, “FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development. Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations.”

Membership in the Mining Association of Canada

Earlier this year, FPX joined MAC, a prominent national organization recognized for its leadership in promoting sustainability within the mining industry. By joining, FPX has aligned itself with the TSM initiative, a globally respected standard that guides responsible management of environmental and social risks.

FPX commits to adopting the TSM protocols, which provide guidance on responsible environmental practices, community engagement, safety, and ethical conduct throughout project development. This alignment marks a key milestone for the company as it advances the Baptiste Nickel Project through the exploration and environmental assessment stages.

Participation in the United Nations Global Compact

As part of its sustainability strategy for 2025, FPX has also committed to the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. By participating, FPX pledges to align its operations and strategies with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, which encompass human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption standards.

This commitment further builds on FPX’s previous efforts to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to conduct business according to internationally recognized standards of responsible corporate citizenship.

A focus on responsible development

These achievements highlight FPX’s leadership in the junior mining sector and its proactive approach to adopting industry-leading standards. This commitment is also reflected in the company’s inaugural Sustainability Report, published in 2024. Moving forward, FPX plans to provide regular updates on its ESG performance and new initiatives, underscoring its dedication to transparency and continuous improvement.

For more information, please view the company's website at www.FpxNickel.com.