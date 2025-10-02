FPX locks partnership with Takla Nation to advance Klow exploration

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; US‑OTCQB) signed an exploration agreement with the Takla Nation for early‑stage work on the Klow property in central British Columbia. The agreement creates a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to proceed responsibly, setting protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training and business opportunities.

The Klow property lies about 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and roughly 45 km north of FPX’s flagship Baptiste nickel project.

Martin Turenne, CEO of FPX, said: "This agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work. We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

Chief John French of Takla Nation commented: "The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration. We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

FPX has advanced exploration at Klow in multiple stages. Between 2010 and 2012 the company completed geological mapping and rock sampling that outlined an awaruite target about 1.5 by 1.0 km with encouraging surface grades. A 2012, five‑hole, 1,579‑metre diamond drill program tested part of that target; hole DH‑4 intersected 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel‑in‑alloy from 10 metres downhole. In 2024 FPX re‑analyzed 68 archived DH‑4 core samples using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, confirming strong correlation with historical nickel‑in‑alloy values and yielding DTR nickel grades about 7–10% higher than the original results. Also in 2024 FPX expanded the Klow claim block to 251 km2, covering prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, the host to Baptiste mineralization.

As announced in May 2025, JOGMEC fully funded a summer 2025 surface rock‑sampling program. The agreement with Takla Nation will support planning and readiness for future exploration.

