FPX Nickel receives permit from B.C. government for Baptise project

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) report it has received a multi-year area-based permit from the government of British Columbia to support the renewal of drilling activities at the Baptiste nickel project in 2025. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 in central British Columbia.

This year's drilling program has commenced successfully, targeting the completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the project dataset for the feasibility study and the company's planned entry into the environmental assessment process in the second half of 2025.

Martin Turenne, FPX's president and CEO, said: "We are pleased to have received the MYAB permit, which sets the stage for conducting all field activities required for the feasibility study and the commencement of the EA process. Throughout the permitting process, we have continued to benefit from our collaboration with the government of British Columbia's Critical Minerals Office, which has played an important role in ensuring a robust engagement process with all impacted First Nations. We continue to build on our inclusive relationships with the multiple First Nations communities connected to the Project, including the proposed mine site and associated off-site infrastructure such as the powerline and access road, and we are proud to support those communities in maximizing their economic participation in this year's program."

FPX has started FS engineering field investigations at Baptiste, focusing on long-lead data collection for the EA process and refining engineering within the open-pit area. The 2025 program includes 2,800 metres of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation drilling, with the FS expected to conclude in 2027 after a second phase of investigations in 2026.

Since 2022, FPX has conducted cultural and environmental studies on hydrology, water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries, and archeology. These studies, led by First Nations-owned and -affiliated businesses, integrate Indigenous perspectives for the EA process starting in late 2025.

FPX operates under agreements with First Nations and local keyoh holders. In 2024, British Columbia designated Baptiste as the first project under its Critical Minerals Office concierge initiative, which proactively resolves issues ahead of EA entry.

