FPX Nickel steps up engagement with First Nations with new Fort St. James office

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) is opening a new office in Fort St. James, BC, and hiring a locally based community manager. The office and new manager will support ongoing and increasing engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities.

FPX is advancing the nearby Baptiste nickel project in British Columbia. The project sits within the territories of the Tl’azt’en Nation, the Binche Whut’en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

"In preparation for our entry into the provincial and federal environment assessment next year, we are very pleased to establish a full-time, year-round local presence in Fort St. James to support our engagement activities for the Baptiste nickel project," said Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel president and CEO.

"We are committed to advancing Baptiste in partnership with members of local communities, and to maximizing opportunities for employment and business development opportunities across the region and have established our community office as a hub to facilitate collaboration across all aspects of the project," he added.

The community manager hired by FPX is Jonathan Gibson. He is a local experienced in business development in the resource and construction industries. Key priorities will be identifying business opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses, as well as seeking local community feedback so that this can be incorporated in the project.

FPX Nickel will be hosting a public community open house on Aug. 12-13, 2024. It will be held at Kwah Hall, at 100 Highway 27, Fort St. James BC.

Learn more about the Baptiste nickel project and the technology that will be used to permanently sequester carbon dioxide on www.FPXNickel.com.