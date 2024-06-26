FPX Nickel steps up engagement with First Nations with new Fort St. James office

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) is opening a new office in Fort St. James, BC, and hiring a locally based community […]
By Marilyn Scales June 26, 2024 At 2:14 pm
The FPX board met in Fort St. James earlier this month. Left to right: Peter Marshall, Kim Baird, Jim Gilbert, Peter Bradshaw, Anne Currie, Rob Pease, Martin Turenne. Credit: FPX Nickel

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF) is opening a new office in Fort St. James, BC, and hiring a locally based community manager. The office and new manager will support ongoing and increasing engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities.

FPX is advancing the nearby Baptiste nickel project in British Columbia. The project sits within the territories of the Tl’azt’en Nation, the Binche Whut’en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

"In preparation for our entry into the provincial and federal environment assessment next year, we are very pleased to establish a full-time, year-round local presence in Fort St. James to support our engagement activities for the Baptiste nickel project," said Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel president and CEO. 

"We are committed to advancing Baptiste in partnership with members of local communities, and to maximizing opportunities for employment and business development opportunities across the region and have established our community office as a hub to facilitate collaboration across all aspects of the project," he added.

The community manager hired by FPX is Jonathan Gibson. He is a local experienced in business development in the resource and construction industries. Key priorities will be identifying business opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses, as well as seeking local community feedback so that this can be incorporated in the project.

FPX Nickel will be hosting a public community open house on Aug. 12-13, 2024. It will be held at Kwah Hall, at 100 Highway 27, Fort St. James BC.

Learn more about the Baptiste nickel project and the technology that will be used to permanently sequester carbon dioxide on www.FPXNickel.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024

Related Posts