Fraser Mine starts shutdown, final ore due in December

Glencore’s Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations has started shutting down Fraser Mine, with the final ore shipment scheduled for December.

Located about 55 km northwest of Sudbury in Onaping, Fraser has operated since 1963, extracting nickel, copper and byproducts such as cobalt, gold, silver, platinum and palladium from depths between 1,100 and 1,700 metres. In 2024 the mine produced 553,033 tonnes of ore.

The company had previously projected the mine’s life to conclude around 2024–2025. Sudbury INO spokesperson Iyo Grenon confirmed to Northern Ontario Business that the operation is approaching the end of production and will move into full closure.

Company officials said the company evaluated multiple options over recent years to extend Fraser’s life. After a thorough review, including an assessment of remaining mining opportunities through mid‑2026, the company decided to commence closure.

Fraser employs 263 permanent staff, Grenon noted, and Glencore is collaborating with union representatives to develop a transition plan for affected workers.

A detailed employee transition plan is being prepared with the unions, including opportunities to transfer to other Sudbury operations or to roles within other Glencore businesses, Grenon said. She added that as Fraser winds down, the Onaping Depth Project at Craig Mine will ramp up, creating new positions.

Sudbury INO and its unionized workforce ratified a new four‑year contract in February; at that time Unifor Local 598 reported representing 679 workers across mining and smelting roles.

The decision follows the 2024 suspension of production at another Sudbury INO site, Nickel Rim South Mine, which moved into care and maintenance last year. Care and maintenance halts production but maintains site management so operations can potentially resume later. Over its roughly 15‑year life, Nickel Rim South produced 18.3 million tonnes of ore.

As older mines are retired, Sudbury INO is concentrating on the billion‑dollar Onaping Depth project beneath Craig Mine, northwest of Sudbury. That nickel‑copper deposit is expected to support a mine with life beyond 2036. The company plans a modern operation with real‑time remote surface management and monitoring, full mine‑wide Wi‑Fi, an all battery‑electric fleet with some autonomous vehicles, and upgraded ventilation and cooling systems to handle 40°C working temperatures.