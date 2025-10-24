From ore to opportunity: Northern Ontario chambers push federal action

Northern Ontario business groups are pressing the federal government to capitalize on the region’s critical-minerals potential.

Delegates at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual meeting adopted a Northern Ontario–developed policy resolution titled 'From Ore to Opportunity: Building Canada's Critical Minerals Advantage', according to a report in Sudbury.com.

Timmins Chamber president Mélanie Dufresne said the country has the resources and know‑how to lead the clean-technology transition, but inconsistent regulations, infrastructure shortfalls and labour gaps are impeding progress. She called the policy a practical plan to convert Canada’s mineral strengths into sustained economic leadership.

The resolution calls on the federal government to speed up project approvals, fund transportation, energy and broadband infrastructure in northern and remote communities, and boost workforce development.

Chambers from Timmins, Thunder Bay and Greater Sudbury drafted the policy together. Its adoption places the resolution on the Canadian Chamber’s national policy agenda, shaping the federation’s advocacy priorities.

Marie‑Josée Filo, communications and policy lead at the Timmins Chamber, said the policy demonstrates the power of regional collaboration.