Frontier Lithium moves to secure land for lithium conversion facility

Frontier Lithium is getting closer to building a lithium conversion facility as part of its PAK lithium project with the purchase of […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 26, 2025 At 7:10 pm
The PAK deposit has a high-grade zone consisting of 657,000 tonnes at 3.59% lithium oxide. Credit: Frontier Lithium.

Frontier Lithium is getting closer to building a lithium conversion facility as part of its PAK lithium project with the purchase of industrial lands  on which to build the facility. The company will be using a CDN$3.5M loan to purchase a vacant industrial site on Misson Island in Thunder Bay, Ontario for the facility.

Frontier Lithium is a pre-production mining company with a goal of becoming a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The company's PAK lithium project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

The company is leading the PAK Lithium project as a fully integrated lithium development initiative. The project is involves developing North America's highest-grade lithium reserves. PAK is a joint venture between Frontier Lithium (92.5%) and Mitsubishi (7.5%). The project involves the extraction of lithium ore, advanced processing to produce high-purity lithium concentrates, and a downstream refining facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium salts. BBA E & C released a 2023 pre-feasibility study estimating a 24-year project life.

Thunder Bay is the closest major city to the company's PAK lithium deposit located in northwestern Ontario and is strategically situated in the heart of Canada. The city is noted for attractive transportation infrastructure and connectivity to other potential feedstock sources. The city is also close to domestic and international markets for potential future shipment of finished lithium salts.

More information is posted at https://www.FrontierLithium.com.

