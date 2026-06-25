FUCHS highlights fire‑safe fluid

FUCHS' stacked barrels. Credit: FUCHS

FUCHS lubricant, a German-based manufacturer and supplier, has released a statement highlighting its SOLCENIC GM 20, a MSHA-approved, HFAE fire-resistant hydraulic fluid designed for longwall coal mining operations.

The company said the fluid can be prepared with onsite mine water, designed to form an emulsion with a range of water hardness and contamination levels. It operates at a 2% mixing ratio and meets approval standards from major suppliers, including Joy Mining and DBT, for use with typical mine‑water conditions. The fluid is also produced in an ISO-approved facility, according to FUCHS.

Longwall systems use high‑pressure hydraulic roof supports to provide stability during coal extraction. The fluids used in these systems must perform reliably in methane‑rich conditions. Fire‑resistant, water‑based fluids are commonly used in these environments to help reduce ignition risks and maintain consistent system responsiveness.

The announcement follows broader industry trends as underground coal operations increasingly prioritize fire safety and environmental compliance. As previously reported in the Canadian Mining Journal, companies are elevating safety expectations as underground incidents rise.