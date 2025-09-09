Future Fuels triggers permitting process for Hornby Basin

Future Fuels (TSXV: FTUR) has begun the permitting process for proposed exploration at its wholly owned Hornby Basin project, about 95 km southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut. The company submitted applications to the relevant regulators to support its planned 2025 field season. Planned work includes ground geophysical surveys, geological mapping, geochemical sampling and optional airborne geophysical surveys. All initial activities will take place on Crown Land, and the company currently does not plan any work on Inuit-owned lands.

Rob Leckie, president and CEO of Future Fuels, commented: "The launch of exploration permitting is an important step forward for the Hornby Basin Project. We are excited to advance our understanding of this highly prospective, district-scale land package while ensuring all activities are carried out in close collaboration with local communities and with the highest environmental standards."

The company designed its 2025 exploration program to advance early-stage targets across the Hornby Project, which represents the largest contiguous land holdings in the region. The project spans more than 3,407 sq. km and offers potential for both primary and secondary uranium and copper systems, including intrusion-related and unconformity-type uranium, as well as sediment-hosted copper mineralization—deposit types that supply elements critical to the global energy transition.

Future Fuels developed a detailed environmental and wildlife management plan to guide all field activities, specifying measures to avoid disturbing caribou, muskox and migratory birds through seasonal timing restrictions, aircraft altitude protocols and mandatory buffer zones around sensitive habitats such as calving areas and denning sites. The company notified and began engaging the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA), the Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO) and the Hamlet of Kugluktuk, and it will continue consultations throughout the program. Future Fuels commits to maintaining open dialogue with local and Indigenous stakeholders and to exploring opportunities for community participation in future project phases.

Looking ahead to 2026, Future Fuels is laying the groundwork for a proposed diamond drilling program that would represent the company’s first subsurface testing on the project. The company plans up to 10,000 metres of diamond core drilling focused on high-priority uranium and copper targets, the establishment of a seasonal camp, and all supporting logistics, including helicopter staging, water sourcing and waste management infrastructure.

Future Fuels engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting to manage the permitting process for both the current and future programs and will submit applications to the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC), the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB), Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) and the Nunavut Water Board, among others. The company expects to complete the necessary drill-permit filings by fall 2025 to enable drilling in the 2026 season, subject to regulatory approvals.

More information is posted on www.FutureFuelsInc.com.