Galway achieves up to 98% gold and 84% antimony recovery at Clarence Stream

Galway Metals (TSX-V:GWM; OTCQB:GAYMF) announced further advances in the Clarence Stream project definition. They confirmed a process flowsheet that will increase the expected overall gold recovery and enable the capture of antimony in an gold-antimony concentrate. During the second quarter of 2025, the company completed test work on diamond drill core samples from the Southwest, South, and North deposits at its flagship Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick.

Rob Hinchcliffe, president and CEO of Galway, said, "The successful confirmation of our gold-antimony recovery process highlights the strength of Clarence Stream's metallurgical profile. It's a significant de-risking milestone that improves expected gold recoveries while adding a strategic critical mineral component to the project through antimony. With recoveries as high as 98% for gold and 84% for antimony in key zones, these results strengthen the project's economic outlook. In parallel, we remain focused on resource growth with three drill rigs actively turning-two at the Southwest deposit and one at the North deposit-supporting our goal of delivering a significantly larger future resource update."

Galway Metals demonstrated that material low in antimony content (<100 ppm Sb) yields 89-95% gold extraction with cyanidation for an estimated 75% of the deposit. They confirmed gold extraction rates of 85-98% and antimony recovery of up to 84% through variability testing of mineralization containing up to 5% antimony, using a hybrid gold-antimony cyanidation-flotation process.

The hybrid process involves recovering soluble Au values to doré bullion via direct cyanidation, followed by cyanide destruction and flotation of residual gold-antimony values into a low-tonnage concentrate. Their secondary processing of this concentrate would produce antimony as a by-product and increase the overall gold recovery by an average of 15% for samples from the South-West, South, and North zones.

Galway Metals collaborated with Haggarty Technical Services (Burlington, Ontario), completing the associated test work at SGS-Lakefield. They will continue metallurgical test work through 2025-2026, considering additional diamond drill core samples, including comminution circuit rock hardness characterization and defining process design criteria to advance project development and equipment sizing for capital cost estimation.

