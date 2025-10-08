Galway nails record thick interval — 88 metres of 1.1 g/t gold

Galway Metals (TSX‑V: GWM; US-OTCQB: GWM) released drill results for two diamond holes at the Southwest deposit on its 100%-owned Clarence Stream gold project in New Brunswick. Clarence Stream offers district‑scale potential along a 65‑kilometre strike and hosts a 2022 NI 43‑101 MRE of 12.4 Mt at 2.3 g/t gold indicated (922,000 oz) and 16.0 Mt at 2.6 g/t gold inferred (1.334 M oz).

Rob Hinchcliffe, president and CEO of Galway, said: “Intersecting the thickest gold interval to date at Clarence Stream highlights the scale and continuity we are starting to unlock across the project. Beyond these results, our drilling strategy is aimed at both expanding the overall resource footprint and upgrading categories within the open-pit shells. This positions Galway for steady, meaningful news flow in the weeks and months ahead. With continued drilling success, and multiple holes containing visible gold now awaiting assays, we believe Clarence Stream is on track to demonstrate the kind of scale and quality that can attract significant attention in the gold sector.”

Highlights: CL‑232: 1.1 g/t gold over 88.0 metres, including 10.0 g/t gold over 1.0 metres and 7.5 g/t gold over 2.0 m. (Section 1). Additional assays pending from 281.0 metres to 400.0 metres where visible gold was observed at 331.4 metres. Galway expects more high‑grade results in coming weeks; the company has already logged visible gold in five additional holes at the Southwest and North deposits.

Galway acknowledged up to $50,000 in support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program toward its 2025 exploration drilling.

More information is posted on www.GalwayMetalsinc.com .

Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.