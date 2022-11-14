Generation Mining reaches benefits agreement with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg

Generation Mining (TSX: GENM) announced that Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (BN) has approved a community benefits agreement in respect of the Marathon palladium-copper project owned by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Generation PGM.

The agreement between Generation PGM and BN was ratified through a BN membership vote completed on Nov. 12. The agreement includes benefits that the BN community will receive as well as commitments from the company regarding environmental management, employment, training, education, business opportunities, social and cultural support and financial participation.

“This is a very significant milestone in our relationship with the company. The project is on the exclusive Aboriginal title territory of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and the CBA reflects the strong partnership between Generation PGM and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg,” said chief Duncan Michano.

“We encourage other companies who seek to work on our territory to follow the Generation PGM example in consulting with us at all stages of project development. This project has the support of myself and our Band Council, as well as our community which approved the CBA through a recently completed ratification vote, and we look forward to working with Generation PGM as they develop the project and bring it into operation,” he added.

