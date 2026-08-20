Gitxsan Huwilp rescinds support for KSM

Early work on the KSM mine in B.C. Credit: Seabridge Gold

The Gitxsan Huwilp government withdrew its support for Seabridge Gold's (TSX: SEA, NYSE: SA) KSM mine in northwestern B.C on Thursday.

The news follows years of petitions and challenges in opposition to the mine’s development, with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation (TSKLH) saying it was not properly consulted on the environmental risks the potential toxic waste poses to waterways on TSKLH's traditional territory. B.C.’s supreme court ruled in favour of the First Nation in June 2026. As reported by CBC, Justice Emily Burke said the province breached its constitutional duty to consult the TSKLH Nation.

The Hereditary Chiefs of the Gitxsan Huwilp government, which has supported KSM’s development since 2013, decided via unanimous vote to withdraw its support on Aug. 13, 2026 in solidarity with the TSKLH Nation.

“Having the support of our First Nations neighbours as we seek to uphold our role as stewards of the land is truly meaningful and sends a strong message to the province,” said Darlene Simpson, the chief of TSKLH .

The Gitxsan Huwilp government says it has delivered its decision to the provincial and federal government, calling on it and Seabridge for, what it calls, “true consultation.”

“Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs are looking far beyond the court order to real economic partnerships with collaboration and shared decision-making,” said Gitxsan Huwilp government co-chairs Brian Williams and Norman Moore in a joint statement. “First Nations are an essential fourth pillar of a strong northwest BC economy, with investors, corporate citizens and government being the other three.”

Located 65 km northwest of Stewart, B.C., KSM is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold projects, according to Seabridge. A 2022 preliminary feasibility study (PFS) estimated reserves totalling 47.3 million ounces of gold and 7.3 billion pounds of copper, with a net present value (NPV) of $5.8 billion (C$8 billion).

One of TSKLH’s primary concerns is that the mine's location threatens the Nass and Unuk river sheds, which support several species of Pacific salmon and eulachon.

“TSKLH is not anti-development, as evidenced by our history of partnership with the resource industry,” added Simpson. “What we are is deeply concerned about the environmental and cultural impacts of putting the toxic waste dump for the largest gold mine in the world on our exclusive territory, next to pristine waterways we and wildlife rely on.”