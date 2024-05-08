Gladiator drills 2.17% copper over 20 metres at Chiefs Trend, Yukon

Gladiator Metals (TSXV: GLAD; OTCQB: DGTRF) has drilled exceptionally high copper grades at the Middle Chief and Big Chief targets. The longest and strongest intersection was 20.4 metres grading 2.17% copper.

Here are highlights from three recent holes:

LCG-009: 11 metres at 1.67% copper and 0.63 g/t gold from 194 metres.

LCG-099D1: 20.4 metres at 2.17% copper and 0.34 g/t gold from 221.6 metres to the end of the hole.

LCG-009D2: 8.7 metres at 2.06% copper and 0.13 g/t gold from 167 metres.

There were also significant widths of anomalous mineralization in 200-metre-spaced step-out holes north of the Middle Chief.

These results, said Gladiator CEO Jason Bontempo, confirm the extent of unmined mineralization that could become a near-term copper resource at Chiefs Trend.

“The significant gold assays coincident with high-grade copper mineralization identified in these initial assay results point to the upside potential of the Chiefs Trend with the historic drilling only assaying for copper," he added.

Drilling has now defined an unmined, near-surface magnetite-copper skarn mineralization over more than 600 metres of strike north of the historical Little Chief mine. The mineralization is open in all directions.

The Chiefs Trend is part of Gladiator’s Whitehorse copper project about 25 km southwest of Whitehorse, Yukon. The project historically produced 10 million tonnes of ore grading 1.5% copper via open pit from 1967 to 1971 and underground (1982 to 1982). There are 30 known prospects within an area 35 km by 5 km. Gladiator is earning a 100% interest in the property.

Find the latest news from the Whitehorse copper project on www.GladiatorMetals.com.