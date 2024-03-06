Gladiator drills 2.71% copper over 13.8 metres at Middle Chief property

Gladiator Metals (TSXV: GLAD; OTCQB: GDTRF) continues to drill its Whitehorse copper property, with the latest assays from the Middle Chief target reaching 2.71% copper and 1.39 g/t gold over 13.8 metres in hole LCG-003. The hole failed and ended in 2.76% copper and 0.28 g/t gold over 0.3 metre.

Other results include 22 metres at 1.41% copper and 0.28 g/t gold, 16 metres at 1.29% copper and 0.61 g/t gold, 6 metres at 1.56% copper and 1.06 g/t gold, 10 metres at 1.35% copper and 0.51 g/t gold, 10 metres of 0.83% copper and 0.19 g/t gold, and 4 metres of 1.03% copper and 1.19 g/t gold.

"Gladiator has received initial assays from its ongoing, 10,000 metre diamond drill program at the Middle Chief prospect area. These results confirm and support the significant widths of high-grade copper skarn mineralization identified from Gladiator’s data compilation of historical datasets at Middle Chief and point to further extensions of the defined mineralized bodies,” said CEO Jason Bontempo.

“The significant gold assays coincident with high-grade copper mineralization identified in these initial assay results point to the significant upside potential of the Middle Chief prospect area with the historic drilling only assaying for copper."

Down-hole electromagnetic surveying is planned to identify undrilled extensions of the mineralization. The company is also completing a high-resolution drone-borne aeromagnetic survey over the former Little Chief trend. A magnetic survey of Little Chief has allowed completion of a 3D inversion model showing anomalies undrilled by previous owners.

Drilling recently moved to the Big Chief target, 200 metres northwest of Middle Chief. Further drilling is planned to test high-grade skarn mineralization at Big Chief and Middle Chief where the results of earlier work show the mineralization remains open in all directions.

Gladiator says this part of the Whitehorse Copper belt was mined as an open pit (1967-71) and from underground (1972-82) by Hudbay Mining. Production ceased as the copper price fell in 1982. Ten million tonnes of ore grading 1.5% copper, plus gold and silver credits, were recovered. There are reportedly 30 known deposits and targets within a contiguous 35-by-5 km area.

Additional information about the work being done at the Whitehorse project is posted on www.GladiatorMetals.com.