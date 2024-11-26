Gladiator upsizes private placement to $12.6M

Gladiator Metals (TSXV: GLAD; OTCQB: GDTRF) has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. It intends to raise up to $12.6 million by increasing the flow-through portion of the offering and issuing up to 15 million flow-through shares at $0.775. The company will not be increasing the number of non-flow-through common shares.

Gladiator Metals will use the proceeds of the offering for working capital purposes and to finance its exploring work at its Whitehorse copper project in the Yukon. The drilling will involve advanced prospects at Cowley Park and Chief’s Trend with the goal of establishing an inaugural initial inferred resource. They will also be targeting new high-grade copper areas along the Whitehorse copper belt, defined through historical drilling and aeromagnetic surveying.

CEO Jason Bontempo commented: "This strong display of financial commitment from experienced institutional resource investors pays testament to the technical and social progress made by our very experienced and hardworking exploration team with the valuable co-operation of our First Nations partners, the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council in addition to our project partners H Coyne and Son in Whitehorse, Yukon."

The offering is expected to close on or about Nov. 29, 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gladiator Metals may pay finders' fees under the offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period under

applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the offering. More information is posted on www.GladiatorMetals.com.