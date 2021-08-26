Golden Predator, Arizona Gold merger creates Sabre Gold Mines

The shareholders of both companies have overwhelmingly (+99%) approved the merger of Golden Predator Mining (TSXV: GPY; OTC: NTGSF) and Arizona Gold (TSX: AZG; OTC: AGAUF). Arizona will acquire all the common shares of Golden Predator as announced June 28, 2021, subject to customary regulatory approval.

Arizona also intends to change the name of the new company to Sabre Gold Mines, trading under the symbol SGLD on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The symbol will change on the OTC in the middle of next month.

The chief assets of the new company include Arizona’s Copperstone gold mine project in Arizona. The project is fully permitted, and the restart of mining is anticipated later this year. Golden Predator’s main asset is the former Brewery Creek gold mine in the Yukon. A bankable feasibility study is nearing completion for the restart of heap leaching licenced oxide resources. Golden Predator also brings to the new company three exploration properties in the Yukon.

More information is posted at www.Arizona-Gold.com and www.GoldenPredator.com.