GoldMining updates technical report for Rea uranium project

GoldMining (TSX: GOLD) has announced the filing of an updated technical report for its Rea uranium project located in the Western Athabasca Basin, Alberta. The updated technical report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Geological Introduction to the Rea Uranium Project, Alberta, Canada," carries an effective date of April 30, 2025. The Rea project surrounds Orano's Maybelle River project, which hosts shallow uranium mineralization (<200 metres below surface) at the Dragon Lake deposit. The geological structure housing Dragon Lake is projected to extend over an additional 11 km of strike within the northern Rea project area.



The Rea project is owned 75% by GoldMining and 25% by Orano Canada. The company’s metallic minerals exploration application for the project has been reviewed by the Alberta Energy Regulator and approved as an authorized exploration program. The extensive land package, approximately 125,328 ha, encompasses Orano's high-grade Dragon Lake prospect at the Maybelle River project.

Outside of the adjacent Maybelle River project, the western Alberta part of the basin has experienced minimal exploration to date. This underexplored region has recently seen a resurgence in exploration activities due to new discoveries of near-surface, basement-hosted high-grade uranium by NexGen and Paladin in the Patterson Lake area. GoldMining has identified 70 km of prospective trends across three distinct corridors for future exploration: Maybelle River, Net Lake, and Keane Lake.

Alastair Still, CEO of the company, stated: "We are pleased to announce the updated technical report for our prospective Rea uranium project which is another important step to advancing to exploration at the Project and is consistent with our broader strategy of seeking to unlock further value for our shareholders across our asset portfolio. As the importance of uranium grows as a fuel for increasing clean energy demands, we continue to work with local stakeholders to develop a sustainable phased approach to exploration and we remain excited about the potential to daylight value from this asset for our shareholders."

More information is posted on www.GoldMining.com.