Government opens comment period on Lynn Lake project expansion

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has opened public comment on the Lynn Lake gold project amendments.

The federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has opened a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Lynn Lake gold project, an open‑pit gold mine and processing mill about 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg near Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

Alamos Gold, the project proponent, notified IAAC of planned changes after the project’s 2023 federal assessment became subject to legally binding conditions. Under those conditions, the proponent must advise IAAC of proposed alterations to the project and seek agency review.

Alamos proposes to expand the development area and component footprints, add a new satellite pit, increase total ore production and extend the mine life to support longer operation of the processing plant. IAAC’s draft analysis concludes those changes would not cause significant additional adverse effects in areas of federal jurisdiction beyond what the 2023 assessment identified. As a result, IAAC is proposing amendments to the project’s decision statement to reflect the revised design and schedule.

IAAC invited Indigenous peoples and the public to review and comment on the draft analysis and the proposed decision‑statement amendments. The agency stresses that this consultation concerns only the analysis of proposed changes and the wording of the decision statement; the original decision itself is not subject to change during this comment period.

Submit comments online through the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80140) by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 15, 2025. IAAC also accepts submissions by email at conditions@iaac‑aeic.gc.ca for those who require alternate formats. All comments will be published on the project file. IAAC’s draft Analysis Report and Alamos Gold’s submission on the proposed changes are available on the Registry.

The Lynn Lake project, assessed federally in 2023, is planned as an open‑pit operation with an on‑site mill and associated infrastructure. Alamos Gold acquired the project to develop mineral resources in the Lynn Lake greenstone belt, a historically mineral‑rich region in northern Manitoba with previous nickel, copper and gold production. The company has said the project aims to generate local employment and regional economic activity while following regulatory conditions addressing wildlife, water, Indigenous consultation and other environmental protections.

For more information on the post‑decision phase and the project file, visit canada.ca/iaac.