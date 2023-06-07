Gowest closer to restart of Bradshaw mine

Gowest Gold is pleased with the work it is doing to reopen the 100%-owned historic Bradshaw gold mine in the Timmins Camp. Work restarted on April 10, and the project has enjoyed two months of safe work. All teams are fully staffed.

The Bradshaw project is fully permitted for a mining rate of 1,500 t/d. Foraco has begun long hole stope drilling with the goal of officially restarting production this year. A production target of 26,000 oz. of gold is set for the first year of operation, 58,000 oz. in year two, and 100,000 oz. in year three. To date, 8,000 tonnes of ore have been stockpiled on the surface. It will be trucked to the Redstone mill owned by Northern Sun as soon as the mill and tailings facility have been upgraded.

The new raise for the ventilation system is under development with it scheduled to break through to the surface later this month. A ramp is being driven to reach new ore zones. Together the upgraded ventilation system and ramp will facilitate production increases in the future.

The Bradshaw deposit has an indicated resource of 2.1 million tonnes grading 6.19 g/t gold (422,000 contained ounces) and an inferred resource of 3.6 million tonnes at 6.47 g/t gold (755,000 ounces). These resources contain a probable reserve of 1.8 million tonnes grading 4.82 g/t gold (277,000 ounces). The deposit remains open at depth and in all directions, and further exploration drilling will begin in a few weeks.

More information is posted on www.GowestGold.com.