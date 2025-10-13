Green light: Ontario approves NioBay’s James Bay exploration plan

NioBay Metals (TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF) has received a new exploration permit from the Ontario government for its James Bay niobium project, located 42 km south of Moosonee. The company also holds a mining lease valid until October 2028.

The three-year permit allows NioBay to resume and complete a drilling program suspended on March 17, 2022, at the request of the Moose Cree First Nation (MCFN). The updated exploration plan addresses community concerns by relocating drill sites away from South Bluff Creek and enforcing strict water and drilling mud management standards, which the company met during its previous campaign.

Niobium, a naturally occurring, corrosion-resistant metal, is used to strengthen materials across the mobility, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

Company president and CEO Jean-Sébastien David said: “The geopolitical context has changed significantly over the past two years regarding critical and strategic minerals; we consider that this permit was granted with this in mind, which is to be able to count on Canadian metals to supply our supply chains in the country. We acknowledge this permit, but we do not intend to conduct the next exploration program without the contribution of members of the local community. Our modus operandi will be the same as for our various projects elsewhere in Canada, namely to involve the local community in the planning and execution of the work. It is a priority for the company to work with the MCFN to advance this exploration work.”

NioBay said it aims to lead in low-carbon mining and promote responsible water and wildlife management, emphasizing environmental protection, social responsibility, and Indigenous partnership. The company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project and a 72.5% stakein the Crevier niobium and tantalum project in Quebec on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

