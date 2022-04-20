Green River assays 17.8% Mg, 0.18% Ni, 0.15% Cr at Quesnel project in B.C.

B.C.-focused junior Green River Gold (CSE: CCR) has obtained results from the first of nine shallow holes assayed on its Quesnel nickel-magnesium-talc project.

The assays for Do-21-06, which was drilled directly from surface for 15 metres, are presented in one-metre intervals, averaging 17.80% magnesium, 0.18% nickel and 0.15% chromium. Results for the remaining eight holes are pending.

The next steps involve drilling three longer drill holes in the same vicinity using a portable drill capable of reaching depths over 100 metres. This is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

The Quesnel property straddles an 18-km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel terranes, which are famous for their copper-gold porphyry deposits. The project is contiguous to Osisko Development's Cariboo gold project. When Green River acquired the property, along with the nearby high-grade Fontaine gold project, management was aware of the potential for other metals such as nickel.

A previously completed UAV-MAG survey over the Quesnel project area indicated the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. These results are similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout B.C.'s Decar district. With 2.43 million tonnes of contained metal at a grade of 0.12% nickel, Decar has been recognized as the third top nickel project in the world.

Currently, there are four BC MINFILE occurrences identified on the Quesnel property: Sovereign Creek (developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulphide showing), Sovereign (showings containing talc and nickel sulphides), Fontaine Creek (showing containing asbestos) and R.T. (showing containing nickel, chromium and cobalt).

Historical records indicated four widely separated areas of talc alteration along a 1.4-km trend. Having discovered the presence of nickel in the talc mineralization in the area of Do-Do Creek, Green River plans to explore the other three known areas of talc alteration for the presence of nickel this season.

Exploration is also being planned at the Fontaine project, as well as the Kymar silver project in southeast B.C.

For more information, visit www.greenrivergold.ca.