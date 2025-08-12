Greenridge announces inaugural drilling at Carpenter Lake

Greenridge Exploration (CSE: GXP; OTC: GXPLF), announced plans for a diamond drilling program at its Carpenter Lake project, located on the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. Carpenter Lake is comprised of nine mineral claims covering approximately 15,091 ha owned 60% by Greenridge and 40% by Renegade Gold, with Greenridge acting as operator of exploration activities.
Russell Starr, CEO of the company, commented, “We are pleased to be poised to drill a hidden gem in the Athabasca Basin area that has received only two reported drill holes in over four decades. Our recent work has confirmed that Carpenter Lake hosts many of the hallmarks of a potential uranium mineralizing system and we look forward to the first drill test of the Property in the modern era of uranium exploration.”
Carpenter Lake straddles the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin Supergroup sandstones and covers more than 15 km of the Cable Bay Shear zone (the CBSZ) – a prominent crustal-scale structural discontinuity trending northeast-southwest that is largely underexplored for uranium deposits. The CBSZ is characterized by a well-defined conductive signature, radiometric anomalies, and numerous historically mapped uranium occurrences.
The company believes the property is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake, Arrow, and Triple R uranium deposits. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Carpenter Lake boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till. The structural style and setting of the Property along the CBSZ are ideal for a significant mineralizing system, and the presence of conductive graphitic metasedimentary rocks often associated with uranium deposition in the Athabasca Basin has been confirmed by the limited diamond drilling on the property.
