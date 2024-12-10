GT Resources cuts 2.4% copper and 3.1 g/t gold at the Canalask nickel-copper project

GT Resources (TSXV: GT; OTCQB: CGTRF) announced final diamond drill assay results from the 2024 exploration campaign at the Canalask nickel-copper project in Yukon. The Canalask project is located in the Whitehorse mining district, approximately 320 km west of Whitehorse. The project is also easily accessible by road from the Alaska Highway near Beaver Creek, Yukon.

The company reported 1.84% copper and 1.17% g/t gold over 6.1 metres at a true depth of 140 metres, including 2.4% nickel and 3.10% g/t gold over 1 metre. GT Resources stated this discovery of new potentially skarn-related copper-gold mineralization adds another positive element to the property's existing nickel endowment. The company stated that it intersected significant peridotite hosted nickel with highly anomalous platinum and palladium within the ultramafic dyke.

According to GT Resources, this intercept confirms the company's belief the dyke is a fertile system and supports the potential of massive and semi-massive deposition in a trap or embayment at the base of the untested dyke. It also reported another assay at 0.26% nickel, 0.14% g/t palladium and 0.07% g/t platinum over 46.5 metres starting at a true depth of 50 meters. The company also reported another discovery at 0.32% nickel, 0.33% g/t platinum and 0.15 g/t platinum over 4 metres. GT Resources stated that individual assays are up to 0.57% nickel 0.92% g/t palladium and 0.41% g/t platinum over one metre.

The Canalask project consists of a contiguous block of 179 quartz claims covering an area of approximately 3,400 ha. It lies within the 150-km long Kluane mafic-ultramafic belt. More information is posted on www.GTResourcesInc.com.