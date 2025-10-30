Harfang and SOQUEM confirm high-grade gold at Menarik West  

Harfang Exploration (TSX-V: HAR) and SOQUEM have unveiled multiple rich gold finds from their collaborative summer 2025 exploration campaign at Harfang's Menarik West property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. SOQUEM, an Investissement Québec subsidiary, focuses on promoting mining exploration, discovery, and development across Quebec.

The Menarik West property encompasses 332 EERs, spanning 171 km2, and sits approximately 500 km from Matagami. Despite intermittent exploration since the early 2000s, with drilling mainly concentrated on the Pierre zone, much of the property remains unexplored.

Map showing location of Menarik West property. CREDIT: Harfang Exploration.

The program produced impressive outcomes, revealing six gold occurrences, two gold and silver occurrences, and one copper occurrence. Explorers collected several high-grade grab samples, with the top three yielding 55 g/t gold, 35 g/t gold, and 5 g/t gold. Eight grab samples surpassed 2 g/t gold, highlighting the property's gold potential. Geologists also spotted additional gold-bearing and altered monzonites inside and outside the known Pierre zone, likely steering future exploration endeavors.

Additionally, the team uncovered gold on newly staked claims in the property's southwestern region, broadening the potential mineralized area. These discoveries mark a significant achievement for Harfang Exploration and SOQUEM, setting the stage for further exploration and development of Menarik West.

Rick Breger, president and CEO of Harfang, commented, "Harfang continues to punch above its weight. This is the second exploration program that has led to a gold discovery in the last six months. Here in Quebec, our partner, SOQUEM, deserves abundant praise. Their deep expertise in exploration and Quebec geology has been invaluable. This summer marked a major step forward for Menarik West—we advanced into previously unexplored ground and made high-grade gold discoveries both within and beyond the Pierre zone."

Breger continued: "One of the most exciting developments is the presence of more altered monzonites outside the known Pierre monzonite. Our early interpretation is that these monzonites could host the core value of the deposit, with the veins and stockwork acting as high-grade sweeteners. With two bonanza-grade gold veins, widespread altered monzonites, and the discoveries on recently staked ground, both Harfang and SOQUEM are already seeing the benefits of continued exploration investment.

