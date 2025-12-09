Harfang expands gold footprint in James Bay region

Harfang Exploration and SOQUEM have unveiled promising gold results from their collaborative fall 2025 exploration efforts at the Menarik West property in James Bay, Quebec. This region is often referred to as Eeyou Istchee by local Indigenous groups. The findings expand the known gold-bearing areas on the site.

SOQUEM operates as a prominent entity in Quebec's mineral exploration sector. This subsidiary of Investissement Québec focuses on advancing the exploration, discovery, and development of mineral resources within the province. SOQUEM collaborates with various partners on projects, contributing to the growth of Quebec's mineral exploration industry.

The exploration team made several key discoveries during their recent work. The Cox zone yielded high-grade gold samples, with values reaching 19.2 g/t gold, 7.4 g/t gold, and 3.9 g/t gold. Explorers identified a potentially gold-rich shear zone stretching 250 metres at Cox, which may extend to the Bing showing 400 metres away. Additionally, new gold mineralization was found near the Adrian showing and in veins at the Jorge and Gill locations.

"Menarik West continues to deliver meaningful advancement with every phase of work, and we are very encouraged by the latest results from the fall 2025 exploration campaign. With SOQUEM funding the work, we have been able to advance the project quickly and strategically following a strong summer program," Rick Breger, Harfang's president and CEO, said.

"The Pierre zone remains the main gold discovery on the property, and these most recent results clearly expand that broader mineralized footprint. The Cox zone, located roughly five kilometres northeast of Pierre, has now emerged as an attractive satellite zone with a third style of mineralization not previously recognized on the property. These results underscore the scale of potential at Menarik West, and we are excited to continue advancing toward focused targeting and follow-up work into 2026."

Breger added: "From a technical standpoint, the fall program outlined an ENE-trending mineralized shear corridor at the Cox zone, extending approximately 250 metres in strike length. This represents a replacement-style setting with locally high grades, and distinct from both the intrusion-related and vein-type gold mineralization that were previously identified at Menarik West. While Pierre remains the most advanced zone, the results from Cox provide valuable insight into the structurally-controlled gold mineralization across the property. This improved understanding is critical as we prioritize targets for future work. The results continue to reinforce the long-term potential of Menarik West, and SOQUEM has been an exceptional partner as we move the project into the next stages of targeted exploration."

More information is posted on www.HarfangExploration.com and www.Soquem.qc.ca/en