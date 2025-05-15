Harfang makes new gold discovery at Sky Lake project

Harfang Exploration (TSX.V: HAR) announced a new gold discovery and the first batch of results from the inaugural 2025 winter diamond drill program. Winter drilling focused on the Koval patented claims at its recently acquired and wholly owned Sky Lake gold project located in Ontario’s Pickle Lake gold district. The mining camp is about 35 km southwest of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

The company has discovered two high-grade mineralized zones in a kilometre-long shear zone. This first batch of drill results provide early confirmation of a significant mineralized gold system. The company is reporting the following highlighted results: Headline interval of 7.0 g/t gold over 18.0 metres (incl. 10.3 g/t gold over 8.2 metres) commences at a vertical depth of 40 metres below surface in hole SLA-25-03 and additional discovery returned 2.0 g/t gold over 13.4 metres (incl. 4.9 g/t gold over 3.7 metres) in hole SLA-25-03.

Company officials confirmed the presence of a significant gold system along the major shear zone through these new gold discoveries of two distinct mineralized zones. All three holes included in this release intersected gold mineralization and associated alteration patterns.

Rick Breger, president and CEO of Harfang, “We are delighted to have finally drilled Sky Lake, and we have been rewarded with a new gold discovery. The significant interval of 7 grams per tonne gold over 18 metres, a metal factor of 126 gram-metres, is a fantastic start. We believe that Sky Lake is perfectly situated along an underexplored greenstone belt in a geologic environment that is ripe for mineralization. We have all the typical ingredients of an Abitibi-like orogenic-style gold deposit, such as the mineralogy, alteration patterns, and veining.”

Breger added: “In terms of next steps, our priority is to receive and process the second batch of results. Once those are in hand, we expect to be able to put together a geologic model to help plan a follow-up exploration program this summer. With close to $3 million dollars in the treasury, we have the means to plan a robust program to further our understanding of this asset.”

More information is posted on www.HarfangExploration.com.