Harfang partners with SOQUEM to advance Lake Menarik

Harfang Exploration (TSX.V: HAR) has partnered with SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, to develop the Lake Menarik property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Lake Menarik totals 386 claims over 15,669 ha.

Under a definitive option and joint venture agreement, SOQUEM can earn a 50% interest in the Lake Menarik West zone by funding $3,000,000 of exploration over three years, with an initial commitment of $1,000,000. SOQUEM will also pay Harfang $200,000 over two years. Harfang will remain the operator and retain 50% ownership.

President and CEO Rick Breger stated, “This is a significant development for Harfang. SOQUEM’s proven track record makes them an ideal partner. Our team has demonstrated promising potential at Menarik West, with wide zones of gold mineralization, including 1.15 g/t over 47 metres and 1.75 g/t over 21 metres in 2023 drilling. High-grade grab samples have yielded up to 1,918 g/t gold, and channel samples show 12.46 g/t over 3.6 metres. These results, along with strong chargeability targets and a favorable geological setting, position Menarik West for further exploration.”

