Harfang partners with SOQUEM to advance Lake Menarik

Harfang Exploration (TSX.V: HAR) has partnered with SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, to develop the Lake Menarik property in Eeyou Istchee […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 29, 2025 At 8:28 pm
Sericite and quartz alterations with pyrite overprinting the hematitized monzonite at the Pierre showing (5.83 g/t Au over 0.28 m, DDH1404-03). PHOTO: Harfang Exploration.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Harfang Exploration (TSX.V: HAR) has partnered with SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, to develop the Lake Menarik property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Lake Menarik totals 386 claims over 15,669 ha.

Under a definitive option and joint venture agreement, SOQUEM can earn a 50% interest in the Lake Menarik West zone by funding $3,000,000 of exploration over three years, with an initial commitment of $1,000,000. SOQUEM will also pay Harfang $200,000 over two years. Harfang will remain the operator and retain 50% ownership.

President and CEO Rick Breger stated, “This is a significant development for Harfang. SOQUEM’s proven track record makes them an ideal partner. Our team has demonstrated promising potential at Menarik West, with wide zones of gold mineralization, including 1.15 g/t over 47 metres and 1.75 g/t over 21 metres in 2023 drilling. High-grade grab samples have yielded up to 1,918 g/t gold, and channel samples show 12.46 g/t over 3.6 metres. These results, along with strong chargeability targets and a favorable geological setting, position Menarik West for further exploration.”

More information is posted on www.HarfangExploration.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts