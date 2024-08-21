Haver & Boecker Niagara to unveil full-size F-class vibrating screen at MINExpo

Haver & Boecker Niagara will feature its latest screening equipment and technology at the MINExpo in Las Vegas from Sept. 24-26. The company plans to showcase a full-size Niagara F-class vibrating screen, along with other mining solutions, at booth 8633.

“MINExpo presents an exciting opportunity to have great conversations with mining industry members, and for both new and existing customers to see our mineral processing equipment up close,” said Karen Thompson, president of North American and Australian operations at Haver & Boecker Niagara. “We are proud to be known not just as an equipment manufacturer to our customers, but as a partner with innovative end-to-end solutions to improve their operation.”

The Niagara F-class vibrating screen, designed with new technology to simplify maintenance, will be a key exhibit. This next-generation screen is now primarily built using vibration-resistant lockbolts instead of traditional welding, enhancing structural integrity and making maintenance more efficient and cost-effective. Lockbolts secure the bar rails to the cross beams, allowing for easy replacement if they wear out. The screen's double eccentric shaft assembly ensures constant g-force during material surges, maintaining product specifications and creating a balanced system that reduces vibration to the surrounding structure. This design retains the original F-class benefits, including enhanced material stratification and reduced blinding and pegging.

Haver & Boecker Niagara will also display Niagara exciters, their signature brand of vibrating screen exciters, known for their durability and reduced maintenance. These exciters, standard on the company’s XL-class and L-class screens, are engineered for improved screening performance by setting the precise stroke, frequency, and static moment needed for each application.

In addition, the company will present its pulse diagnostics portfolio, a suite of tools that monitors the health of vibrating screens to identify issues before they become critical. This system combines vibration analysis, condition monitoring, and impact testing to provide a comprehensive view of each machine's performance, helping operators maximize uptime and efficiency through planned maintenance. Attendees can experience pulse diagnostics at the interactive “Check your pulse” kiosk.

Haver & Boecker Niagara will also highlight Rhino Hyde liners, which provide abrasion resistance in key wear areas of mining equipment, such as chutes, hoppers, and vibrating screens. These liners are crucial for reducing wear throughout the operation, from hauling to screening and material handling.

Experts will be on hand at the booth to discuss these and other solutions.

To learn more, visit www.HaverNiagara.com.