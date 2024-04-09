Hecla’s silver output jumps 43% as Lucky Friday at full tilt

Hecla Mining’s (NYSE: HL) silver production rose 43% in the first three months of 2024, compared to the last quarter of 2023, […]
By Cecilia Jamasmie April 9, 2024 At 11:41 am
Lucky Friday mine. Credit: Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining’s (NYSE: HL) silver production rose 43% in the first three months of 2024, compared to the last quarter of 2023, thanks mainly to reaching full production at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Idaho.


The company also credited the production increase, which hit 4.2 million silver ounces, to a consistent and strong performance from the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, as well as the continued ramp-up at Keno Hill in Yukon Territory.


The company's top-producing Greens Creek mine generated 2.5 million oz. of silver in the quarter, up 10% from the last three months of 2023, primarily due to higher throughput and a 4% increase in grades.


Lucky Friday, which was halted in September last year to complete repair work on areas damaged by wildfires, resumed production in January. By March, the operation, Hecla’s third-largest silver producer, was operating at full capacity and delivered 1.1 million oz. of silver.


Keno Hill produced 646,312 oz. of silver, up 6% from the previous quarter, and continues to advance ramp-up to full production, which is expected during the year.
The Idaho-based miner said it is on track to produce 17 million oz. of silver this year and it is targeting production of up to 20 million oz. a year by 2026.

THIS ARTICLE WAS ORIGINALLY POSTED ON MINING.COM

