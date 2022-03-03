Hitachi’s mining equipment business enters new chapter in the Americas

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas (HCMA) officially began leading the Hitachi brand’s mining equipment sales and service support efforts in North America and Latin America, earlier this month. This new direction replaces the joint venture Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) shared with John Deere.

In preparation for this changeover, HCMA has added more than 60 new team members throughout North America and Latin America, solidified equipment dealer relationships and worked with the HCM global team on new equipment and technology innovations that can help mines reduce operational costs and support sustainable mining practices.

According to Alan Quinn, CEO of HCMA, there has been a lot of excitement and anticipation leading up to the brand’s official realignment in the Americas. “As HCMA takes over control of equipment sales, service and support moving forward, we are preparing to launch new machines and new technologies while focusing on having a more direct relationship with our customers and dealers. To support those efforts, we are developing a team to specifically support the mining industry, developing relationships with dealers that support the mining industry and operating a 400,000 square-foot parts distribution center located south of Atlanta, Georgia.”

On March 1, HCMA enlisted seven dealers in North America and eight dealers throughout Latin America to support mining operations.

In addition to bolstering its dealer network, HCMA plans to introduce new machinery and technology for the mining industry. For instance, the team is working on battery-powered haul track technology that will eliminate exhaust emissions without loss of productivity.

Onboard equipment technology is another area HCMA is investing resources to advance. New equipment will include the latest in hydraulic systems, innovative “uptime” and IoT services and enhanced safety features. The mining industry can expect to see increasing capabilities of Hitachi ConSite, with an initiative to add more telematics and predictive analytics for its mining product lines.

More information is available at www.hitachicm.us.