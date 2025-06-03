Houston company introduces tokenized coal assets to advance clean tech

PJKT72, a Houston-based environmental technology company, launched the world's first blockchain tokenization platform to modernize and democratize access to metallurgical coal reserves and carbon-offset markets. Unveiled on June 1, 2025, the initiative introduces two blockchain-based digital assets, enabling fractional ownership of U.S. coal reserves and facilitating capital flows into both sustainable finance and industrial supply chains.

The project builds on verified in-situ metallurgical coal reserves worth over $4 billion USD from Alabama’s largest surface and highwall mine. It tokenizes more than 17 million metric tons of real-world assets (RWAs), allowing qualified U.S. investors and the global public to directly engage with the materials economy—without requiring them to own mines or hold traditional supply contracts.

David Mitchell, PJKT72 founder, said: “We’re dismantling legacy structures in mining and infrastructure finance and democratizing the decision-making ability for natural resources. Our platform re-engineers how critical materials are owned, valued, and monetized—making them cleaner, traceable, and investable for the digital era.”

The platform introduces dual blockchain-based tokens, each offering distinct investment and environmental value: MetWave Green and MetWave Black. MetWave Green is an ESG-aligned, carbon-negative token backed by high-grade metallurgical coal that remains unmined. Each token represents one ton of preserved coal, with smart contracts certifying non-extraction with three exit vehicles set up within the smart contract. These tokens convert latent environmental value into blockchain-traceable carbon assets which may provide the potential to burn the utility token in the future—enabling participation in the voluntary carbon market as the most direct reduction to CO2 emissions to date.

Mitchell added: “MetWave Green is a conservation-as-a-service instrument. It transforms unmined coal into a measurable ESG yield, enabling scalable decarbonization through asset preservation. Effectively developing and establishing the world’s first coal mitigation field.”

MetWave Black is a commodity-linked token offering fractionalized access to active metallurgical coal reserves, purpose-built for steelmaking and synthetic graphite pathways. Accredited and verified U.S. investors and the global public can leverage the token for hedging, materials reservation, or offtake contracting, offering a programmable, compliant alternative to legacy resource deals.

PJKT72’s leadership team combines innovation, technical expertise, and legal precision. Founder, David Mitchell, drives the company’s strategic vision at the intersection of resource tokenization and clean industrial finance. Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. David Van Kleeck, brings decades of engineering leadership to PJKT72, with a background spanning energy systems, applied chemistry, and industrial process optimization. He is instrumental in bridging lab-scale research with real-world commercialization, overseeing technical milestones critical to the successful rollout of the company's microwave platform. His experience enables PJKT72 to deliver scalable solutions for graphite production, rare earth recovery, and environmental remediation from unconventional feedstocks.

Partner and General Counsel, Colin Wood, oversees the company’s legal, regulatory, and compliance frameworks, ensuring full alignment with evolving U.S. securities and energy law. Together, the leadership positions PJKT72 as a forward-thinking force in reshaping how critical materials are valued and assessed in a digital economy.

Built in partnership with Tokeny, a leading blockchain compliance platform, PJKT72’s infrastructure ensures all investments are traceable, programmable, and enforceable via smart contracts. Features include on-chain identity verification via Tokeny, fractional ownership of physical reserves, automated royalty and contract mechanisms, and carbon asset certification and traceability. The platform also supports royalty structures and programmable ownership logic, creating new utility for commodities investors and ESG funds alike.

PJKT72’s initiative responds to macroeconomic trends in domestic resource onshoring, digital asset infrastructure, and clean-tech supply chain resilience. With increasing geopolitical pressure on critical materials sourcing, the project offers a novel, U.S.-based mechanism to align carbon reduction strategies with hard-asset security. Investor participation is limited to verified U.S. individuals and entities, with compliance and onboarding handled through PJKT72’s platform in partnership with Tokeney as the secure blockchain identity verifier.

Mitchell concluded: “MetWave isn’t just a token—it’s a new industrial finance layer. We’re enabling forward-looking investors to gain early access to U.S. raw materials while supporting national goals for decarbonization and supply chain security.”

More information is posted on www.Pjkt72.com.