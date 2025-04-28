Hudbay finalizes exploration agreement with Mosakahiken Cree Nation

Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM) signed an agreement with the Mosakahiken Cree Nation (MCN) on exploration activities in their traditional and ancestral territory, including at Hudbay’s Talbot deposit south of Snow Lake, Manitoba. Hudbay is a copper-focused critical minerals company.

Rob Carter, vice president of Hudbay’s Manitoba business unit, stated: “The signing of the exploration agreement with MCN marks a significant step towards economic reconciliation and a future built on respect and collaboration. I am very proud of the way in which we are working to build our relationship with MCN by creating alignment and transparency on our projects in the region,”

Carter added, “We continue to deepen our relationship by investing in local talent through our successful mining fundamentals program, which included three members from MCN in our 2025 graduating class who received full-time employment at our Lalor mine. Together, we will continue to create opportunities and ensure a sustainable future in the Snow Lake region for generations to come.”

Chief Reuben Grey of Mosakahiken Cree Nation commented: “I am very excited to announce that Mosakahiken Cree Nation has signed an exploration agreement with Hudbay. This strategic partnership will see the creation of new jobs for our people, as well as unlock new economic development opportunities, leading to a brighter future for MCN. I look forward to continuing this journey with Hudbay as we work together on environmental monitoring, new training initiatives and continued employment,”

The signing of this agreement represents an opportunity for Hudbay to enhance future production and extend mine life at its Snow Lake operations through additional exploration activities in the region. The agreement outlines conditions of transparency, guidance and support between Hudbay and MCN throughout the exploration phase and a joint intent to negotiate a further agreement if a project proceeds to development.

The acquisition of Rockcliff Metals in 2023 resulted in a significant increase in Hudbay’s Snow Lake land holdings, including the consolidation of a 100% interest in the copper-zinc-gold rich Talbot deposit. The current mineral resource estimate at Talbot includes indicated mineral resources of 2.2 million tonnes of 2.3% copper, 1.8% zinc, and 2.1 g/t gold, as well as 2.5 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources of 1.1% copper, 1.7% zinc, and 1.9 g/t gold.

Given Talbot’s proximity to existing processing infrastructure in Snow Lake, successful drilling campaigns could expand the resource base and upgrade the mineral resources to reserves, providing future valuable feed for the Stall and New Britannia facilities and extending the overall mine life of the Snow Lake operations.

Hudbay's Manitoba business is the historical cornerstone of the company’s operational strength, underpinned by the long-life Snow Lake operations that have a mine life until 2037. Since 2021, the Snow Lake operations have transformed to be a primary gold producer and the operations are expected to deliver 200,000i ounces at cash costs of $750i per ounce in 2025.

Gold production is expected to remain strong and average over 193,000i ounces annually for the next three years. With approximately 1.7 million ounces of gold contained in current mineral reserve estimates and another 1.3 million ounces in inferred mineral resources, Hudbay expects to continue to unlock significant value in Snow Lake and looks forward to further growing the mineral resource base through regional exploration as the company continues to execute one of the largest exploration programs in its history in Snow Lake.

