IAAC launches consultation on two Quebec port infrastructure projects

Quebec's shipping capabilities may grow with proposed port expansion

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) opened public consultations on two major port expansion projects in Quebec, potentially enhancing the province's mining and critical minerals infrastructure. The agency invited Indigenous peoples and the public to review and comment on the initial project descriptions for both the Matane Port facility expansion and the Bécancour Port terminal expansion.

In Matane, Société portuaire du Bas-Saint-Laurent et de la Gaspésie (SPBSG) proposed constructing a new commercial wharf, reconstructing and extending the existing one, and adding a storage area. The project aimed to create two new terminals, including one capable of handling ships exceeding 25,000 tons deadweight.

Meanwhile, Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour planned to build a new 390-metre wharf (B6) in Bécancour, designed for vessels over 25,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT). This expansion also involved dredging activities and a new storage area.

Both projects highlighted the growing importance of port infrastructure in supporting Canada's critical minerals strategy. Expanded port facilities could facilitate more efficient transportation of critical minerals, crucial for clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The IAAC set comment deadlines of December 11, 2025, for the Matane project and December 13, 2025, for the Bécancour project. The agency planned to offer participant funding, with details to be announced on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

An IAAC spokesperson stated, "These consultations are crucial in shaping the development of key infrastructure projects. We encourage all stakeholders to participate and provide their insights."

The public comments will help the IAAC prepare summaries of issues for each project's proponents, guiding further development and assessment processes. These port expansions, if approved, could significantly enhance Quebec's capacity to handle increased shipping volumes, potentially boosting the province's role in the critical minerals supply chain.