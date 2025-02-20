IAAC opens review process for Shaakichiuwaanaan mine

The federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has invited the public and Indigenous peoples to review the Shaakichiuwaanaan mining project and provide comments. Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT; TSX: PMET) is proposing the new open pit and underground lithium mine located east of Radisson, Quebec in the James Bay region.

The IAAC has posted the summary of the initial project description and will collect feedback to help the Agency prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

Patriot Battery Metals is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and closure of a new hybrid open-pit and underground lithium mine located about 250 km east of Radisson, Quebec. As proposed, the Shaakichiuwaanaan mining project would include an ore processing plant, a water treatment plant, a workers' camp, and a storage area for waste rock, tailings, and ore. The mine would produce 49,500 tons of ore per day over a mine-life of about 24 years.

The IAAC has said comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89271). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to Shaakichiuwaanaan@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

The impact assessment agency said that anyone interested may submit comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on March 16, 2025. The IAAC reminds the public that all comments will appear online as part of the project file.

The Agency said participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and. The IAAC said details will be available shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

The IAAC invites Indigenous peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description. The session information is as follows: February 26, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST (French), February 27, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST (English).

In media reports from Mining.com, company CEO Ken Brinsden said the results of the preliminary economic assessment demonstrate the potential for the company to become a global lithium leader and key supplier of lithium raw materials, despite the early stage of exploration.

“The flexibility and scalability [of the staged development pathway for Shaakichiuwaanaan] could allow us to adapt nimbly to evolving market conditions, while continuing to grow the resource base,” Brinsden said in a statement.

Patriot will only commit to development after assessing prevailing economic conditions. The company aims to make a final investment decision by 2027, potentially enabling construction to proceed through 2028 and initial production to commence in early 2029.

More information is posted on www.PatriotBatteryMetals.com.