IAMGOLD and Laurentian University partner to create $2.5M strategic innovation fund

Sudbury-based Laurentian University announced – in partnership with IAMGOLD (TSX: IMG NYSE: IAG) – the creation of the IAMGOLD president’s innovation fund for strategic investment. This CD$2.5 million initiative will support academic and research projects aiding in the implementation of the University’s strategic priorities while driving innovation in mineral resources and mining education and research.

The partners said the fund will “shape the future of many industries through groundbreaking research and innovation. Opportunities will be created for projects in multiple areas including: Environmental opportunities, such as emissions reduction, water stewardship, biodiversity support, and tailings management, social opportunities, such as student/community engagement, workforce training, and development, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and finally campus-wide opportunities, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Laurentian University stated this latest investment will strengthen its position within Canada’s mining sector. The fund will be open to students, students’ associations, faculty, and staff and will actively support: Projects that address challenges faced by the mining industry, providing practical, innovative, education and research-based solutions; and projects that align with the objectives listed in Laurentian University’s strategic plan 2024-2029, including the academic plan and the strategic research plan.

The fund will also support themes from the 2024-2029 strategic plan, including Northern excellence in mining and critical minerals, nstitutional collaboration, and partnership priorities, reinforcing Laurentian’s bilingual and tricultural identity while supporting “diverse and equity-deserving groups.” It will support projects up to a maximum of $50,000 per year, for a maximum of two years.

Renaud Adams, IAMGOLD CEO, commented, “IAMGOLD is proud to invest in the next generation of mining leaders through this fund. We are honoured to partner with Laurentian University to help our industry take the next step. This fund reflects our commitment to sustainable mining and innovative research, we are very much looking forward to seeing the impact this will have.”

Dr. Lynn Wells, Laurentian University president and vice-chancellor, added, “We are deeply grateful for IAMGOLD’s support. This fund empowers students, faculty, and staff to shape the future of mining and education. We are proud to play a key role in developing the leaders that will push mining forward."

More information is posted on www.IamGold.com and www.Laurentian.ca.