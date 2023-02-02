Iamgold assays support Côté project expansion in Ontario

Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) says drill results support expanding the Gosselin discovery that could be added to the Côté project targeting first-pour next year in northern Ontario.

The Gosselin deposit lies beside Côté, a joint venture between Iamgold as operator and Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining 125 km southwest of Timmins.

Côté remains on schedule to start production in early 2024, the Toronto-based miner said in a news release on Thursday. The company said it’s studying how to include Gosselin in the Côté project.

Gosselin assay highlights include diamond drill hole GOS22-105, which cut 342.2 metres grading 1.99 grams gold per tonne from 206.9 metres deep, including 101.8 metres at 3.05 grams from 311 metres and 89 metres at 2.48 grams from 459 metres.

Drill hole GOS22-126 returned 313 metres at 1.29 grams gold from 511 metres downhole and 75 metres at 3.68 grams from 523 metres. Hole GOS22-129 cut 181 metres at 1.5 grams from 512 metres and 91.3 metres at 2.55 grams from 582 metres.