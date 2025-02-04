Impact Assessment Agency opens public commenting on approved Rose lithium project

Critical Elements Lithium (TSX.V: CRE) – a Canada-based mining company focusing on high purity lithium projects in Quebec – has progressed one step closer towards production at its flagship Rose lithium tantalum project with the announcement public commenting has begun over its amended changes to its original decision statement.

Indigenous peoples, other local stakeholders, and members of the public have until March 1st this year to provide feedback to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) over changes the proponent made to its original plans involving the Rose lithium tantalum project. Critical Elements Lithium has received approval over its proposed open put lithium and tantalum mine located about 38 km north of the Cree nation of Nemaska, Quebec in the James Bay region, an area local Indigenous communities refer to as Eeyou Istchee.

The project area consists of 500 claims extending across more than 26,100 ha.

Location of Rose lithium tantalum project. CREDIT: Critical Elements Lithium.

The IAAC considers this public commenting “post-decision” meaning it will only pertain to comments over changes the company made to the project. This public commenting does not affect the overall approval of the project itself; the IAAC has already granted that. IAAC stated Indigenous peoples and the public can review its analysis of these changes, which includes proposed amendments to the IAAC’s initial decision statement.

The IAAC approved the project back in 2021, but under the condition it was subject to certain legally binding conditions throughout the project’s life. The company must also advise the IAAC if they have proposed any project changes that may post adverse any adverse environmental impacts. The company let the IAAC know it wishes to add a camp for workers, including a domestic wastewater treatment system with surface discharge and the operation of two borrow pits. The agency determined these changes will not lead to an increase in the mine output but the changes were worthy of public comments.



The IAAC’s decision statement regarding the project can be accessed here: Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project - Proposed Amended Decision Statement for PCP



All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. The IAAC is reminding the public comments online at the Canadian Impact Assessment registry (reference number 80005).

IAAC's draft analysis report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to conditions@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

More information on the post-decision phase is posted at www.Canada.ca/Iaac. Information about the proponent is posted on www.CeCorp.ca.



